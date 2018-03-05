× Purdue prepares to launch online college after receiving final regulatory approval

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University says its online college is expected to launch next month after receiving final regulatory approval.

The school said Purdue University Global received a notice of approval Monday from the Higher Learning Commission, a regional university accrediting body.

Purdue acquired the for-profit Kaplan University and renamed it to expand its reach into online education. The deal was announced last April.

Purdue says about 30,000 Kaplan students will transition to Purdue Global, whose main campus will be in Indianapolis.

Purdue says current Kaplan President Betty Vandenbosch will be the chancellor of Purdue Global and report to Purdue President Mitch Daniels and a six-member board of trustees.

Purdue faculty are concerned Purdue’s brand could be hurt if Purdue Global cannot match the academic rigor of the school’s brick-and-mortar campuses.