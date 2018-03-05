Indiana DNR officials investigate illegal dumping of nearly 100 snow geese

Posted 1:59 pm, March 5, 2018, by , Updated at 02:00PM, March 5, 2018

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – Officials in northern Indiana are trying to track down the people who illegally dumped nearly 100 snow geese.

Conservation officers began investigating on March 2 when they initially found 76 dead snow geese in the area of 1000 S and 500 W in Porter County. They continued to find more geese, and in total, they found 91 dead birds that were shot and illegally dumped last week. The DNR is working to identify the people responsible.

“Our goal is to identify the responsible person/persons and to clarify this is NOT the work of a hunter. Legal hunters find this sort of behavior disturbing and detrimental to the positive image that the hunting community is known for,” the DNR wrote on Facebook.

If you have any info, call 812-837-9536 or on our TIP Line at 1-800-TIP-IDNR.

 

