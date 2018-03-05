× Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor says she underwent ‘demeaning’ TSA body search after lecture

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Holocaust survivor says she was a victim of a “very demeaning body search” by U.S. Transportation Security Administration agents after a visit in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Eva Mozes Kor tweeted on Sunday in Albuquerque that she has to undergo the intrusive body search before boarding a plane and that it ruined her experience following a lecture.

“There has to be some way that at age 84 I can get some clearance by the POWERS of government from this procedure,” she tweeted. “As I lecture about surviving Auschwitz, I barely survive the TSA body search. I detest it.”

The Indiana resident spoke with teachers from around New Mexico at the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History on Saturday about suffering through inhumane scientific experiments at the Auschwitz concentration camp as a 10-year-old.

It was unclear if the TSA search in question occurred at Albuquerque International Sunport.

TSA Regional Public Affairs Manager Carrie Harmon did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press.