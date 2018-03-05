× Guess the Colts’ season schedule for a chance to win $100K and season tickets

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Think you can guess the entire Indianapolis Colts schedule for next season?

You could win $100,000 and Colts season tickets if you get it right!

It’s all part of the team’s 2018 Colts Schedule Sweepstakes. To win, you have to correctly predict the entire Colts regular season schedule by date, opponent and kickoff time.

The contest runs from March 5 through 11:59 p.m. on March 31. You must be 18 years or older to enter.

You can enter the contest here. The NFL will release its entire regular season schedule next month.