Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has announced the funeral arrangements for Jacob Pickett, the deputy killed in the line of duty.

The visitation for Pickett will be held on Thursday at the Crown Hill Cemetery funeral home at 700 W. 38th St. in Indianapolis. It will last from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pickett’s funeral will be held Friday starting at 11 a.m. at Brownsburg’s Connection Pointe Christian Church at 1800 N Green Street.

The route for the funeral procession will be released at a later date.

The sheriff’s office says it is not associated with any GoFundMe pages, but it’s working on getting a 501C3 set up amongst numerous banks in the area for people to donate to the Pickett family. In the meantime, you may bring donations into the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, payable to the Jacob Pickett Memorial Fund.

Officers say there have been many generous donations of food to the sheriff’s office and they are extremely appreciative. In the future, those who wish to bring food should email admin@co.boone.in.us so they can create a timeline to bring it in to avoid waste.