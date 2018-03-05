Fire destroys large home in Mooresville

Posted 7:59 pm, March 5, 2018, by , Updated at 09:51PM, March 5, 2018

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – A large home in Mooresville was destroyed by a fire Monday evening.

The Brown Township Fire Department and several other units were called to battle the blaze near the intersection of E. Crosby Rd. and Bethel Rd.

Officials say there was nobody inside the home at the time and there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

The streets in the area of the home were blocked off as crews extinguished the flames and investigated.

Authorities tell CBS4 that the house is a “total loss.”

