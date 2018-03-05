Weekend shooting of 20-year-old marks first downtown homicide in 5 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are continuing to search for the person who shot and killed an Indianapolis man downtown.

The murder of 20-year-old Amond Boochee took place early Saturday morning. Friends say Boochee was a big man, with a big personality to match.

“He was just a good funny person. I’m going to miss that. He’d come in the room and he’d lighten it up,” said Tiffany Woodson.

Tiffany and her daughter Arieall have been friends with Boochee for years. Both say the 20-year-old loved to goof around.

“He was always goofy and cracking jokes with people,” said Arieall Jones.

“He’d come out and lay on the ground and swim like it’s summer time when it’s cold. He was goofy,” said Woodson.

Unfortunately, those goofy moments ended for Boochee when he was killed early Saturday. It’s not clear exactly where he was shot because the driver of the truck he was in drove him to a police officer near Circle Centre Mall after the shooting.

“He was just a loveable person. It’s shocking and sad to see this happened to him,” said Woodson.

“Homicides in downtown are an extreme rarity for us in Indianapolis,” said IMPD officer David Waterman.

In fact, Boochee’s murder is the first downtown homicide in nearly five months, since last October when a woman was killed at an apartment complex along the canal. In 2017, there were three downtown murders and only one in 2016.

IMPD says it always maintains a strong police presence downtown, especially on weekends.

“We’ll continue to be on the streets and make sure downtown is a safe place,” said Waterman.

While it’s not clear what led up to deadly shooting, those who knew Boochee want justice.

“This city needs to come together and put all this senseless stuff at ease because it’s sad. It’s sad it happened to him like that,” said Woodson.

Police did not have much information to release on a possible suspect, but anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.