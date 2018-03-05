× Driver dies after car goes down embankment, overturns in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A driver died during a single-car crash in Johnson County Monday morning.

The car was going northbound on Nineveh Road just south of State Road 252 around 6 a.m. when it went down an embankment. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the car crossed the center line, went off the west side of the road and went airborne, flipping end over end several times.

The driver was ejected; investigators found him about 30 yards away from the vehicle. Medics treated him at the scene and a medical helicopter was on standby, but the driver succumbed to his injuries before he could be transported to a hospital, police said.

Authorities identified the driver as 51-year-old Randall R. Albertson of Nineveh.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.