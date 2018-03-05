× DNR officials want hunting, trapping season for bobcats in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — State Natural Resources officials want a hunting and trapping season for bobcats in Indiana.

The Indianapolis Star reports Monday that DNR officials say Indiana’s bobcat population has been expanding in recent years. The cat was taken off the state’s endangered species list in 2005.

The proposal would establish quotas and bag limits.

Wildlife and environmental groups say the state does not have specific data showing the bobcat population could support opening such a season.

Indiana State director of the U.S. Humane Society Erin Huang doesn’t see a reason for a hunting and trapping season and says the species “is not causing a problem.”

The Natural Resources Commission is accepting public comment until March 23 on rule changes that would allow hunting and trapping.