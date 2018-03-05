× Crash near downtown Indy leaves child in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A two-vehicle crash near downtown Indianapolis left a child in critical condition Monday evening.

IMPD confirms the accident happened on W. 21st St. near I-65. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Police say the child, whose age was not immediately known, was taken to Riley Hospital for Children.

The ramp of southbound I-65 near 21st St. has been closed as a result of the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.