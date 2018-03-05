Boone County goes blue to honor fallen Deputy Jacob Pickett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Communities across central Indiana are remembering Deputy Jacob Pickett, a fallen hero who laid his life on the line to protect his community.

You do not have to look far to see the outpouring of support for the fallen Boone County officer.

“When something like this happens, the community comes together,” said a neighbor.

The blue ribbons, lights, and pins all serve as a reminder of his sacrifice.

“These guys have a thankless job,” said owner of Barney’s Auto Sales Tim Barnes.

Barnes has been a part of the Lebanon community for nearly three decades.

“He gave up his heart,” said Barnes.

Barnes put blue flags on cars in his lot to show his support for law enforcement.

“These flags represents that I’m with them 100%. People need to respect authority,” said Barnes.

He is not alone.

“Make sure the shirt is lined up and press down,” said Cayla Mustin.

Mustin has printed near 300 t-shirts and counting.

“Our entire town is grieving and the entire county is mourning the loss,” said Mustin.

A portion of the money she raised from the shirt sales will go to Pickett’s family.

“We are praying of you and we are thinking about you,” said Mustin.

While the community rallies around their law enforcement family, we are seeing Deputy Pickett and his K9 Brik in action for the first time, thanks to a newly discovered video.

Whitestown Police Chief Dennis Anderson says the video gives a glimpse at how to protect his community and his love for the thin blue line.

“It has been a pretty tough week for law enforcement in Boone County,” said Chief Anderson.

The Pickett family asks for privacy and prayers during this difficult time as they try to figure out how to move on without a piece of their life they can never replace.​