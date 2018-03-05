× Authorities to announce formal charges against suspect in shooting of Boone County deputy Tuesday

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Formal charges against the man suspected of shooting Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett will be announced Tuesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police, the Lebanon Police Department and the sheriff’s office will hold a joint press conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the charges filed against 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt. Officers are also expected to discuss updates in the investigation and funeral arrangements for Pickett.

Baumgardt is accused of fatally shooting Pickett as the 34-year-old officer assisted Lebanon police with the execution of an arrest warrant Friday morning.

Pickett was taken off life-support Monday morning. He leaves behind a wife and two small children.

Over the weekend, Baumgardt was transported from the Boone County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail for safekeeping, according to jail records. He has been preliminarily charged with murder, resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a license, two counts of possession of meth, and possession of marijuana.

The prosecutor’s office will make a final charging decision, which will be announced during’s Tuesday’s press conference. CBS4 will stream the event on Facebook, on CBS4Indy.com and cover it on air.