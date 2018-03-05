After a dry start Monday, winter weather makes a return this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While this first Monday of March is a dry one and just about what we would expect in the way of temperature, big changes are on the way.

A dry column of air will hold off our rain chances for much of our Monday, but low pressure will edge into the region, leading to an increase in precipitation chances and a significant cooling.

Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 40s into the afternoon. Expect increasing clouds and breezy conditions with gusty conditions topping 25 miles per hour at times. Showers will start up around 5 p.m. and continue through the overnight hours. Tuesday morning, that rain will taper off but leave puddles on the roadways.

It could be foggy to start on Tuesday. Highs will stay "normal" with breezy conditions into the afternoon. Clouds will turn to rain and then snow overnight into Wednesday. We don't anticipate a lot of accumulation, if any, but that wintry weather could affect your drive into work midweek.

At that point, temperatures drop dramatically. Highs will only get into the mid to upper 30s.

We rebound just in time for the weekend!