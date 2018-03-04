Two Indianapolis men arrested in Plainfield on gun, drug charges

Posted 3:45 pm, March 4, 2018, by , Updated at 03:46PM, March 4, 2018

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police in Plainfield arrested two suspects on gun and drug charges on Saturday after they were called to the 2600 block of E. Main St. on the report of a fight.

23-year-old Eduardo Carrillo and 19-year-old Deondre McCollum, both of Indianapolis, were arrested after police believed they were involved in a robbery in relation to a drug deal.

One of the males was reported to have to have a gun and was being held down by two males, police said.

A K9 partner was deployed to the scene and both vehicles reportedly indicated a presence for drugs. Search warrants were executed and police said they found two assault rifles, one pistol, 100 pills, 100 grams of marijuana and drug related paraphernalia.

Carrillo and McCollum were taken to the Hendricks County Jail on multiple drug and weapons charges.

