Stray pellet strikes 10-year-old girl in neck on city's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A stray pellet struck a 10-year-old girl in the neck while walking with a friend on the city’s far east side Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the 10000 block of East 42nd Street around 5:45 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Family members say the girl was walking in the area when a shootout broke out between some males standing nearby. That’s when she was hit.

Family says doctors are not able to remove the pellet at this time. As of Saturday night, the girl was listed in stable condition in the ICU of Riley Hospital for Children.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.