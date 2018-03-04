Sheriff pens letter thanking community for support after shooting of Boone County deputy
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielson released a heartfelt letter Sunday morning, thanking the community for its outpouring of support following the shooting of Deputy Jacob Pickett.
Sheriff Nielson said he’s been at a loss for words since Deputy Pickett was shot while assisting Lebanon police with the serving of an arrest warrant Friday morning. Authorities say Deputy Pickett will not survive his injuries. He remained on life support Sunday as health officials prepare to donate the officer’s organs.
Sheriff Nielson said Deputy Pickett was “special to each of us for different reasons and special to all of us for the same reasons-his warm heart, huge smile, love for our children, honor to the badge, love for his community and for his K-9 Brik.”
A memorial has been set up outside the sheriff’s office, where people continue to leave flowers, balloons and notes of encouragement around the deputy’s patrol car.
Further down in the letter, Sheriff Nielson said the deputy’s wife, Jen, would also like to extend a personal “thank you” to the community.
The man suspected of shooting Deputy Pickett, 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt, has been booked into the Boone County Jail after being released from the hospital. He’s facing six charges, including murder.
Read the sheriff’s full letter below:
Sheriff Mike Nielsen to our Community
Finally, I have an opportunity to sit down and address this great community we live in. I have reflected upon the last thirty-six hours and have found that I am at a loss for words. Thirty-six hours that will change so many lives in this community forever.
The BCSO has lost one of our family. The thin blue line was shattered. I want you to know that your law enforcement community came together yesterday and went to war against evil and they performed flawlessly. You can be proud of every one of them. The fire and EMS units were beyond reproach and worked tirelessly to save Jake.
There are no words that feel adequate to express how that feels to each of us when we lose part of our family. I talked to many people last night including the children in the community. Jake was special to each of us for different reasons and special to all of us for the same reasons-his warm heart, huge smile, love for our children, honor to the badge, love for his community and for his K-9 Brik. There will forever be a loss felt in our community for him. He was a warrior and he died laying down his life for you. He will never be forgotten.
The days, weeks, months, and years ahead will be difficult. We will need to rely on our community to heal the broken hearts. It will get better but we will never fully recover from such a devastating tragedy, we will never forget because we lost one of our own.
As I struggle to make sense of any of this, I question why things like this happen to good people? Although the outcome was tragic, I take comfort in knowing Jake was running behind Brik, giving commands to “Pakken” to get the suspect…. doing what he loved and knowing his partner was there beside him. In the end, Brik was there by Jake’s side…doing what Brik loved…. protecting his partner to the end.
I want the community to know that Jake constantly strived to be the best leader that he could be by always putting others before himself. Yesterday I witnessed one of the most tragic incidents in my career and we are devastated and heartbroken, just as you are within the community. I will continue to gain my strength from Jake, knowing that he wanted to complete his mission with passion, dedication, and commitment. He lived each one of our Sheriff’s Office value points every day – Integrity, Leadership, Loyalty, Professionalism, and Commitment. For this is where I will continue to draw my strength, courage, and drive to complete our difficult mission over the next several days. My hope is that each of you will do the same.
I have always been proud to be associated with the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office but over the last 36 hours, I am now even more so. The outpouring of support we have received from our community is incredible. Jake’s wife Jen wishes to extend a personal “thank you” to each of you.
On behalf of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, we are beyond grateful.
John 15:13
13 Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.
With respect,
Sheriff Mike Nielsen