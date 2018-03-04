× Police searching for man after attempted child abduction report in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Authorities in Avon are currently searching for a man who they say attempted to abduct a child this evening in the area of Park Place, Harvest Ridge and Beechwood Farms subdivisions.

Officers and K9 units are currently searching the area and being assisted by the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m. they were dispatched to the 200 block of Meadow Glen Drive on the report of an attempted abduction of a child.

The man reportedly ran off eastbound on foot into the field behind Beechwood Center Rd., just north of Rockville Rd.

E. County Rd. 100 N. runs to the north of the field and Dan Jones Rd. runs to the east.

The suspect has blonde hair and is wearing camouflage clothing with a white hood. Please call the dispatch center at 317-839-8700 with any additional information.

This is a developing story.