Morgan County deputy unexpectedly passes away

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – A deputy with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office announced the death of Deputy Steven T. Goss on Facebook, saying its “thoughts, prayers, and condolences are lifted for the family and friends during this difficult time.” A cause or death was not provided.

Deputy Goss was part of the sheriff’s office’s warrant division.

A visitation will be held on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Church at 6019 E. State Road 144 in Mooresville. A funeral service is planned for Monday. It will start at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Gilead Church.

Following the funeral, a police motorcade will escort the deputy and his family to the Olive Christian Church Cemetery at 1967 N. Olive Church Road in Paragon for a graveside service and burial.