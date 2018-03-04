× Michigan outlasts Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game, 75-66

NEW YORK, NY – The Purdue Boilermakers have likely cost their chance at a one seed this evening in New York, falling to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game, 75-66.

Michigan came in to the game hot after beating in-state rival Michigan State yesterday.

Purdue flew in the second half against Penn State and cruised to a 78-70 win.

Within the first five minutes of the game, it was clear Michigan wanted to run, while Purdue wanted to keep things in the half court.

The Wolverines got help from an unlikely spot, 7’1″ big man Jon Teske, who came into today’s game average just 3.3 ppg, went off for 12 points in the first half, going toe to toe with Isaac Haas.

Michigan led 38-33 at the break and didn’t let Purdue sniff a second half lead. With just under 12 minutes left, Michigan climbed to an impressive 56-44 lead.

Five minutes later, it expanded to 16, all but sinking Purdue’s chances for a number one seed.

With 2:42 left, Vincent Edwards drove to the land to cut the lead down to ten, 71-61.

Likely first round pick and German Moritz Wagner proved to be too much in a showdown with Haas.

Haas was great offensivlty but had trouble containing Wagner.

This likely costs Purdue a number one seed. They will have to wait a whole week until Selection Sunday since the conference decided to move up the tournament this year.