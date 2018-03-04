Medical helicopters called to serious crash on I-65 in Jackson County

Posted 1:08 pm, March 4, 2018, by , Updated at 01:13PM, March 4, 2018

Photo courtesy of viewer Lisa Bowerman

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. – Multiple people were injured in a serious crash on northbound I-65 in Jackson County Sunday.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police said it happened at mile marker 56 near the Bartholomew County line before noon.

According to Sgt. Wheeles, three medical helicopters were called to the scene. The exact number of people hurt and the extent of their injuries is not clear at this time.

All northbound lanes were briefly shut down due to the crash. Traffic remained slow.

Before that crash, crews were called to a semi fire on southbound I-65 in Bartholomew County. Lanes were briefly closed for that incident as well.

“As a reminder to the motoring public, remember to always drive carefully and yield to all emergency personnel on the roadway,” said the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office. “This is for your safety and those around you.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

