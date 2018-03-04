Man suspected of shooting Boone County deputy moved to Hamilton County Jail for safekeeping

Posted 2:09 pm, March 4, 2018, by , Updated at 02:14PM, March 4, 2018

Anthony Baumgardt (Photo courtesy of the Hamilton County Jail)

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The man suspected of shooting a local sheriff’s deputy on Friday has been moved from the Boone County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail.

According to the jail website, 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt was moved to the jail for safekeeping.

Baumgardt is accused of shooting Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett in the head while the officer was assisting with the execution of a warrant.

Pickett was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but he is not expected to survive. He’s been placed on life-support as health officials prepare to harvest his organs for donation. The deputy will leave behind a wife and two children, ages 3 and 4.

A memorial has been set up outside the sheriff’s office, where people continue to leave flowers, balloons and notes of encouragement around the deputy’s patrol car.

Baumgardt was also hospitalized after the shooting, but was later released and transported to jail. He’s facing preliminary charges of murder, resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a license, two counts of possession of meth, and possession of marijuana.

