IFD: Fifth fatal fire in Indianapolis of 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 68-year-old man was killed in a fire Sunday morning on Indy’s near west side.

A passerby first reported the house fire on the 3400 block of West 10th Street shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Multiple units with IFD and Wayne Township Fire arrived to find flames coming from the back of a single story residence.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack and search, and located the victim.

The man was removed from the home in critical condition. Medics began CPR and transported the victim to Eskenazi. Sadly, he didn’t survive the injuries.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes of units arriving on the scene.

According to Battalion Chief Dudley Taylor, the fire damage is estimated to be about $40,000.

This is the fifth fatality in the IFD Service District for 2018.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.