Escort of Deputy Jacob Pickett planned for Monday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Deputy Pickett’s body will be escorted Monday morning from St. Vincent Hospital to the Marion County Coroner’s Office, according to authorities.

IMPD officers will be leading the motorcade. Indiana State Police and Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are also expected to be involved in the motorcade.

It will begin at 9 a.m. at St. Vincent Hospital. From there, the motorcade will proceed east on W. 86 St. to Meridian St.

The motorcade will move south down Meridian to 38th St. and will continue west to southbound Dr. Martin Luther King St. It will then head south into downtown, arriving at the Marion County Coroner’s Office located on McCarty St.

That’s just southwest of Lucas Oil Stadium.

At this time, it is not known exactly when Deputy Pickett will be taken off life support.