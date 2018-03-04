× Deputy Pickett will be taken off life support at 2 a.m., patient will receive his heart

LEBANON Ind. – Deputy Jacob Pickett will be taken off life support overnight at around 2 a.m., Sheriff Nielsen told mourners tonight at Freedom Church in Lebanon.

The organ team at St. Vincent will take his organs starting tonight at around 9 p.m. and he will be reportedly taken off life support at around 2 a.m.

Hundreds filled Freedom Church tonight for the prayer service.

Deputy Pickett was shot Friday morning by accused shooter 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt. He is currently in Hamilton County Jail after being personally booked into jail yesterday by Sheriff Nielsen.

At 9 a.m., his body will be escorted downtown from St. Vincent by a motorcade led by IMPD.

He leaves behind a wife and two young sons. Deputy Pickett was 34 and five year veteran of law enforcement.