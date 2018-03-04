Back to winter for the next week

Temperatures return to near normal to start the week as fronts, clouds and rain move in to the Hoosier state.

Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day Monday as our next weather system approaches.

Moisture will begin to move in to the state during the day, but dry air at the surface will help “soak up” what moisture falls through the atmosphere. Computer model data suggests the atmosphere will saturate enough to let moisture reach the ground by late afternoon/early evening.

Along the leading edge of the precipitation, over northern Indiana, it wouldn’t be out of the question for a few snowflakes/sleet to mix in. If this happens, it should only last for a brief period of time.

Rain will continue to spread over central Indiana through late Monday night through early Tuesday morning before we see a break in the rain.

RARE SUNNY DAYS

We had beautiful blue skies over central Indiana this weekend. Officially, 100% clear skies Saturday and again Sunday in Indianapolis. That doesn’t happen very often. This has only occurred three days so far in 2018 (January 18, March 3, and March 4). It only happened five times in 2017 (March 7, April 17, June 18, September 10, and December 5).

TEMPERATURES REMAIN BELOW NORMAL

We’ve got a stretch of below normal weather coming to central Indiana for the upcoming week. While we will see a brief rebound in temperatures Tuesday – we should reach 50° with some morning sunshine – high temperatures drop back to the 30° for mid/late week.

With the colder air a few chances for snow move in to the forecast. The first comes in late Tuesday night through Wednesday. A second comes late Friday night through early Saturday. Then a third comes next Sunday.

I’m also keeping an eye on late Thursday night. Some data suggests a wave of energy may pass through the upper-levels of the atmosphere behind the system that passes Wednesday. This may have the potential to bring a few snow showers to the area. Again, something we’re watching.