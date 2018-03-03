Secret Service investigating possible self-inflicted shooting near White House

Posted 12:37 pm, March 3, 2018

WASHINGTON — The Secret Service says it’s responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.

The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.

The Secret Service tweeted about noon Saturday that personnel are responding and a person “allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line” of the White House.

President Donald Trump is in Florida.

