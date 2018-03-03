× Man shot, killed in downtown early Saturday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in downtown.

Shortly before 3 a.m., an Indianapolis Metro police officer was on duty at the corner of Illinois and Maryland when a pick-up truck pulled up.

A passenger in the pick-up had been shot and EMS was called.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear where the shooting occurred or if there is any suspect information.

Investigators are interviewing the driver of the truck.

A few blocks away, near the intersection of West and Washington, officers are investigating another scene where they found a handgun and shell casing on the street.

Investigators can’t confirm that scene is related to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.