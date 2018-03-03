× Fallen Muncie officer’s wife: ‘This doesn’t go away in a year or two years’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Molly Winters-Carie stopped by CBS4 to discuss what it’s like losing a husband killed in the line of duty.

She was the wife of Greg Winters, who was killed in the line of duty in 1991.

Winters-Carie is the Executive Director at Concerns Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.). She had a three year old and an infant at the time of her husband’s death.

“They need to process in their own ways. That daddy went to work, daddy got shot by a bad guy, daddy’s not coming home,” she said. Winters-Carie was amendment about how children over the age of two need to be present in the grieving process.

This doesn’t go away in a year or two years, this is a lifelong process,” she said.

She talked about how there’s always going to be something missing as his children go through milestones like graduating college and getting married, their father.

Her organization will be with Deputy Jacob Pickett’s family to help with the good times and bad.

“It’s really important for peer support at a time like this…we try to make that journey just a little bit easier if we can,” Winters-Carie said.