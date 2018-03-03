Deputy Pickett’s suspected shooter out of hospital, charged with murder

Posted 6:10 pm, March 3, 2018, by , Updated at 06:26PM, March 3, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The suspected shooter of Deputy Picket, 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt, has been released from the hospital and booked into the Boone County Jail.

According to police records, Baumgardt is facing six charges, including murder. He was booked into jail just after 4:45 p.m.

Baumgardt is also charged with resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a license, two counts of possession of meth and possession of marijuana.

Deputy Pickett was mortally wounded Friday morning after a foot chase. His life is currently being sustained at St. Vincent so doctors can complete the organ donation process.

This is not Baumgardt’s first time in jail. He has a criminal history beginning in the summer of 2015.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s