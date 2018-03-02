× Westbound I-74 closed near State Road 75 in Boone County after INDOT crew struck by semi

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.– All lanes of westbound I-74 are closed near State Road 75 in Boone County after a semi struck an INDOT truck.

Officials say the semi rear-ended an INDOT safety truck that was protecting a crew who was patching potholes. The semi knocked the INDOT vehicle about 500 feet forward, striking another INDOT vehicle.

One INDOT employee was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said. The employee was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if traveling near mile 52.

This story is developing.