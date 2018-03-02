UPDATE: Boone County deputy critically injured in shooting; all 3 suspects in custody

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A Boone County deputy is in critical condition after getting shot while assisting Lebanon police who were serving a warrant this morning. Police say all three suspects believed to be involved are in custody. Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen, and IMPD Chief Bryan Roach will be giving an update on the deputy’s condition from St. Vincent Hospital.

Officers with the Lebanon Police Department were serving an arrest warrant in the area of Hoosier Estates around 8:30 a.m. for 28-year-old John Baldwin Jr. The warrant was for two 2017 cases: auto theft and possession of syringe. Police say Baldwin Jr. and two others got into a vehicle and fled the scene.

A police pursuit ensued through Lebanon, and at some point during the pursuit, a Boone County deputy got involved to assist. It turned into a foot pursuit, and at some point the deputy was shot.

The deputy was transported to Witham Hospital, and a short time later he was flown to St. Vincent Hospital on 86th street in Indianapolis. He was listed in critical condition.

“It’s gut wrenching. It rips all our hearts out when this happens. Our thoughts and prayers are obviously with the family and everybody but we’re gonna keep working, we’re gonna keep working,” ISP Sgt. Perrine said.

One of the suspects was shot by police; the suspect’s condition is stable.

There was a pursuit following the shooting. The suspect’s vehicle entered the soutbound ramp of I-65 and started traveling northbound. Police were able to stop the vehicle, and one suspect was taken into custody.

Dozens of cops with guns and body armor and SWAT could be seen in Lebanon on North Park Street.

Police later located a third suspect, John Baldwin Sr., when he turned himself in. They released these photos of Baldwin. According to court records, Baldwin has two prior felonies out of Boone County for theft.

Police have all three suspects believed to be involved in the shooting in custody at this time. In addition to John Baldwin Jr. and John Baldwin Sr., the other suspect have been identified as 21-year-old Anthony Bumghart.

All city buildings in Boone County are closed for the rest of the day.

Several other local law enforcement agencies are sending their thoughts and prayers to Boone County.

