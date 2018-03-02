Services set for Western Boone High School student

Posted 8:10 am, March 2, 2018, by , Updated at 08:32AM, March 2, 2018

Sydney Foster

LEBANON, Ind. – Funeral arrangements have been finalized for the  Western Boone Jr. – Sr. High School student who died in a car crash Thursday.

18-year-old Sydney Foster was in the backseat of a 2007 white Ford Focus wearing her seat-belt headed to J. Everitt Light Vocational School with two other students when the head-on collision happened. She was later pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 5 from 3:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Traders Point Christian Church in  Whitestown. Her funeral will be held the following morning at 10 a.m.

Foster was a member of the varsity girls’ soccer team and an active member of 4-H.

