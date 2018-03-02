Pair of Center Grove elementary students arrested for threats

Posted 9:32 am, March 2, 2018

File photo

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Two students at Center Grove Elementary School were arrested for posting threats online. The school’s police department sent a letter to parents last night, saying officers were notified about the threat on Wednesday.

Police worked with local FBI agents, tracing the comments to the two students.

Chief Ray Jackson says those students were arrested and have since been released to their parents. It is unclear at this time what charges they are facing.

Below is a copy of the message that was sent to parents.

