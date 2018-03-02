× Lebanon PD investigates after officer, suspect shot; I-65 SB closed following wrong-way chase related to shooting

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police are investigating after an officer and a suspect were shot Friday morning.

An officer on the scene tells WTTV the incident began with a pursuit involving the Lebanon Police Department on the east side of town. Shots were fired at some point during the pursuit. An officer and one of the suspects suffered gunshot wounds. They were both transported to the hospital.

Additionally, there was a wrong-way pursuit on the interstate related to the shooting. As a result, all southbound lanes of Interstate 65 are closed near the Lebanon exit at mile marker 140. The northbound lanes of I-65 are open, but they are slow.

Lebanon Community School Corporation is on lockdown because of the shooting; the school says there are no threat to students.

Additionally, the Boone County Courthouse is also on lockdown while police continue to investigate.