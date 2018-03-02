Boone County deputy shot in Lebanon will not survive, sheriff says

ISP: Paoli youth football president arrested for child pornography

Posted 6:41 pm, March 2, 2018, by

PAOLI, Ind. – Authorities have arrested a 37-year-old youth football president following an investigation into child pornography.

As a result of the ISP investigation, Paoli Youth Football President Gavin Brown has been arrested on three felony charges after police said he attempted to obtain nude photographs of a 14-year-old female juvenile.

Detectives presented the case to the Orange County Prosecutor’s Office and the superior court issued an arrest warrant for Brown.

Police said Brown turned himself into the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and was arrested on the following charges; possession of child pornography, dissemination of matter harmful to minors and inappropriate communication with a child.

He later bonded out of jail. It is not known at this time how long he has been involved with the football league.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s