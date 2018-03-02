Gov. Holcomb creates new office for apprenticeships

Boone County deputy shot in Lebanon will not survive, sheriff says

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order creating a new state office that will be focused on developing Indiana’s workforce.

Holcomb’s Thursday order established the Indiana Office of Apprenticeships and Work-Based Learning. It will be housed in the state Department of Workforce Development. The goal is to increase the number of Indiana residents who participate in federal apprenticeship programs and an upcoming state apprenticeship program.

Holcomb signed the order the same day he toured Stark Industries, an aerospace components manufacturer in Terre Haute.

Holcomb says Indiana has 80,000 open jobs and “can’t wait for students to get out of school to fill them.” He says Indiana needs “to skill-up working adults as quickly as possible.”

The governor highlighted workforce development during his State of the State address in January.

