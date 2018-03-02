Dry and sunny for Friday with a nice weekend shaping up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It feels a lot different today compared to yesterday. We went from wet weather, wind, fog and 50s yesterday to frost, chilly temperatures and sunshine. We’ll stay mostly sunny and dry today.

Highs will be cooler, though, hitting the mid 40s with the wind chill making it feel more like it’s in the mid 30s. Winds stay out of the NW around 10-15 mph. Take the heavier jacket today because you’ll want it all day long.

We’re looking ahead to a pleasant weekend. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with temperatures warming to the upper 40s Saturday and the low 50s by Sunday. Rain and snow chances return next week.