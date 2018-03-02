× Death investigation underway after man found fatally shot at near west side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a deadly shooting on the near west side.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Birch around 6 a.m. in response to reports of a person shot. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Aaron Hamer with IMPD said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and told reporters there was no danger to the community. A child was in the home at the time of the shooting.

For now, IMPD is classifying the case as a death investigation.