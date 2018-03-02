Chief of Marian University police arrested for OWI, placed on leave
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The Marian University police chief has been arrested for an OWI.
Chief Scott Ralph, 48, was arrested after Brownsburg officers were dispatched to a White Castle. Police said the caller noticed what looked like an off-duty police officer intoxicated in the drive-thru lane.
Brownsburg police pulled Scott over near Grant and Sycamore St. in Brownsburg.
The officers said they did smell the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Ralph’s exhaled breath and said Ralph had slurred speech. Ralph reportedly identified himself as the police chief at Marian University to authorities at the scene.
Chief Ralph allegedly denied a field sobriety test and he was then taken into custody. Officers got a search warrant for a blood draw. Those results are expected to come in four to six weeks.
Ralph is charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and operating a vehicle while endangering others. Authorities said more charges could come.
He was booked into the Hendricks County Jail and his unmarked car was impounded.
Marian University has placed Ralph on leave effective immediately.
The university issued the following statement:
“Earlier today, Scott Ralph, chief of the Marian University Police Department, was arrested for suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Brownsburg, Indiana. He was not on duty at the time of his arrest. The university considers these charges to be very serious. Chief Ralph is in a position of authority on our campus, and is expected to serve as an exemplary role model to our students and the community. The university has placed Chief Ralph on administrative leave immediately pending investigation. Disciplinary sanctions, up to and including termination, will be determined at the conclusion of our investigation.”