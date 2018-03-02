× Chief of Marian University police arrested for OWI, placed on leave

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The Marian University police chief has been arrested for an OWI.

Chief Scott Ralph, 48, was arrested after Brownsburg officers were dispatched to a White Castle. Police said the caller noticed what looked like an off-duty police officer intoxicated in the drive-thru lane.

Brownsburg police pulled Scott over near Grant and Sycamore St. in Brownsburg.

The officers said they did smell the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Ralph’s exhaled breath and said Ralph had slurred speech. Ralph reportedly identified himself as the police chief at Marian University to authorities at the scene.

Chief Ralph allegedly denied a field sobriety test and he was then taken into custody. Officers got a search warrant for a blood draw. Those results are expected to come in four to six weeks.

Ralph is charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and operating a vehicle while endangering others. Authorities said more charges could come.

He was booked into the Hendricks County Jail and his unmarked car was impounded.

Marian University has placed Ralph on leave effective immediately.

The university issued the following statement: