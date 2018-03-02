A sunny weekend for central Indiana

Boone County deputy shot in Lebanon will not survive, sheriff says

The first weekend of March will bring sunny skies, and cool temperatures.

Highs will warm in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday with no precipitation expected.

Rain will move back into the state Monday.

We are still a few weeks away from spring, and will get a reminder that winter is still here, when rain changes to snow Tuesday.

Light snow is possible Wednesday.

Temperatures will fall below freezing overnight.

We average 2.6″ of snow during the month of March.

We are just three weeks away from the start of Spring.

Highs will be in the 40s Saturday.

Highs will be in the 50s Sunday.

Rain will develop Monday.

Rain will change to snow Tuesday.

Light snow is possible Wednesday.

