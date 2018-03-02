× 2 people dead after shots fired at Central Michigan University

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. — Authorities say two people have been fatally shot at Central Michigan University.

The incident was reported around 9 a.m., prompting an alert for students and staff at the university. According to the alert, there was a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. The suspect was still at large, the university said.

Michigan State Police told WXMI that two people had been killed.

Students were advised to seek shelter and call 911 if they saw anything suspicious. Other area schools have been put on lockdown as a precaution, WXMI reported.

The university located in Mt. Pleasant has about 23,000 students. It’s located about 70 miles north of Lansing.