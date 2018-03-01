× Authorities in Boone County investigating serious crash

LEBANON, Ind. – Authorities are investigating a serious crash in Lebanon.

According to witnesses, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. and involved two vehicles.

The crash scene is located in the area of County Road 250 West and State Road 32. Investigators said the road would likely stay closed for at least another hour for the investigation. State Road 32 is closed at State Road 75 and Enterprise Boulevard, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.