Columbus East places teacher on administrative leave after students see rifle in truck

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A teacher at Columbus East High School in Columbus, Indiana is on administrative leave after school officials say a rifle was found in his truck.

According to a Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation spokesperson, two students at Columbus East reported seeing a rifle visible in the teacher’s vehicle in the parking lot at the school.

The students reported it to school officials, and police were called to the scene.

The teacher, who is a workplace specialist at the school working in different trades in C4, was at his truck when officers arrived. He said he had been coyote hunting and accidentally left his weapon in his truck.

The rifle was recovered by police, and he was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time, which is why we are not identifying the teacher.

According to state law, anyone who legally possesses a firearm and leaves it in plain sight in a vehicle in a school parking lot can be charged with a Class A misdemeanor.

The BCSC spokesperson says all buildings and students are safe, and an alert was sent out to parents about the incident.