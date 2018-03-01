People are intentionally pressing their arms against searing stoves for ‘Hot Coil Challenge’

Just when you thought the “Tide Pod Challenge” was the most ridiculous online trend, the internet said “hold my beer, I got this.”

The latest trend involves people pressing their bare skin to red hot coils atop stoves, suffering burns and of course posting the proof to social media. It’s being called the “Hot Coil Challenge.”

Some have posted videos of the foolish act to YouTube. Warning, before you watch, know that some may find the clip below disturbing and it includes profanity.

Others are uploading videos mocking the trend and encouraging people not to partake in the challenge, (which gives us hope).

Some see these challenges as opportunities to gain likes and followers, but health officials warn that those who participate can suffer serious consequences. When the “Tide Pod Challenge” was at its height, social media websites went as far as removing the dangerous videos.

We can only hope these trends are a flash in the pan, so people can resort back to safer hobbies, like knitting or stamp collecting.