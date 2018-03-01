× New regulations in place following social activity ban at IU fraternities

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A three-month self-imposed ban on social activities has ended for fraternities at Indiana University. For the first time, regulations are in place to limit how many parties with alcohol can take place.

Leaders with the IU Interfraternity Council, a student-based governing body that oversees the men’s fraternity system on campus, put the suspension in place as more and more fraternities at college campus across the country were getting negative headlines for the party culture Greek Life creates.

Council leaders said they didn’t put the ban in place for any specific incident, but fraternities on campus also have had disciplinary measures taken against them this school year.

One was closed for hazing practices. Another was closed for alcohol violations and hazing incidents.

“These new members and these current members are educated on what hazing is what we can do to avoid that and go forward with an educational process rather than the bad things in the past,” said IU Interfraternity Council President Jordan Laterza.

Laterza was put in his role on January 1, just a third of the way into the self-imposed ban. The position is held by a student for an entire calendar year.

The new regulations go into effect Thursday. They are:

Chapters can participate in no more than three social events with alcohol per week.

Each week, only one of these social events can have a total of four organizations participating, more commonly known as a “quad.” Otherwise they are limited to a paired event with one other organization.

No social events with alcohol will be allowed to include a total of more than four organizations.

All social events with alcohol will be limited to a maximum duration of 5 hours.

“People all around this campus involved in Greek life are really excited about going forward,” said Laterza. “They’re really enjoying a new Greek life where there are regulations and steps in place to keep people healthy but also a system that isn’t only productive for themselves and individuals, but also the community and greater good, which is why most people do rush.”

Laterza said there are more than 3,500 students who participate in 29 fraternity chapters for men at IU.