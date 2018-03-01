× Mounds Mall of Anderson to close in April

ANDERSON, Ind. – Mounds Mall in Anderson, which has been struggling for some time, will close on April 1, according to the mall manager. The restaurant Garfield’s, which is located in the mall, is closing immediately.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision and one we have not taken lightly. Any decision that directly impacts the lives of our employees and the employees of our tenants are always the toughest to make,” said Braun Roosa, Mounds Mall general manager.

According to Roosa, the mall hasn’t been profitable for several years, and with the loss of Carson’s, mall owners cannot continue to subsidize the operation of the 300,000-square foot mall.

“As many of you know, unfortunately, this is not something that is unique to our mall as retail centers around the country are struggling. As with other malls around the country, we will be looking to repurpose the mall in the future,” Roosa said.

Mounds 10 Theater and Dr. Tavel Family Eye Care will remain open.