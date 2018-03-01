× Maternity home opens in Whitestown to provide shelter, support to women in need

WHITESTOWN, Ind.– Community members came together Thursday morning to celebrate the opening of a maternity house in Whitestown.

The So Big Mountain House will provide shelter and aid to homeless, pregnant women in central Indiana.

The home will house four women at a time, both during and after pregnancy. While living at the home, women will have opportunities to learn valuable life skills and further their education. Pregnant women who have other children are also welcome at the home.

The Mountain House was founded by So Big, a nonprofit organization that helps expectant women, with the help of New Hope Christian Church.

“Women can come at any point during their pregnancy and can stay for up to a year after their baby is born,” said Lori Buzzetti, the president and founder of So Big. “While they are here, in addition to food, shelter and other basic necessities, we will be providing them with resources that will help promote healthy pregnancies. We will make sure they get to their prenatal care appointments and will assist them as they further their education or look for jobs.”

The house is move-in ready and So Big is currently accepting applications. Click here.