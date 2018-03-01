× Indy Parks working to increase teen employment this summer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- As summer approaches, Indy Parks is working to get teenagers employed and authorities say most of the time working teens are safer teens.

“I like swimming, so I wanted to be a lifeguard,” said Jacob McDaniels, who entered the workforce at 16 as an Indy Parks lifeguard. This year, as a college student, he’s back looking to work for them again.

“It was a great opportunity actually,” said McDaniels, “I mean it was my first job, it was really fun.”

With about two months left before school’s out, Indy Parks and the Mayor’s office are pushing to get teens employed.

“Kind of our sweet spot is that 16-24 years of age,” said Joenne Pope of Indy Parks.

In February, the Mayor’s office says more than 600 new application profiles were created through the Project Indy website. Thursday, Indy Parks was out encouraging teens to apply.

“I do know that if they’ve got nothing to do, they find something to do, and often times it’s not good,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett (D).

Crime typically spikes during the summer months. Hogsett and IMPD have both said a good way to keep crime down is to prevent it in the first place, and a big part of that effort is getting young people to sign up for some honest work.

Most of the Indy Parks jobs pay between 8$ and $10 an hour. Officials say the jobs to fill up quickly, so for more information on how to apply head to the city’s employment website.