IMPD arrests 5 on drug charges after west side traffic stop, alleged pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD arrested 5 people early Thursday morning on various charges after they allegedly found drugs and later were led on a vehicle chase.

Officers patrolling near a Village Pantry in the 1200 block of S. Harding St. noticed a suspicious vehicle with three occupants allegedly loitering.

IMPD said the driver had an outstanding warrant and matched the description of a fugitive.

Lyndon Emery, 45, Jassamyn Fredrick, 34 and Machelle Cagle, 29, all of Indianapolis, were arrested on drug charges after police allegedly found meth, heroin and marijuana.

During the investigation, officers said two other occupants fled the scene on foot just before they arrived.

Police attempted to pull over a vehicle driving without tail lights in the 800 block of S. Warman Ave. when a vehicle pursuit began.

IMPD said the suspected vehicle hit stop sticks in the road deployed by ISP, lost control and hit a tree at the intersection of Lynhurst and Caven. The driver, identified as Chancellor O’Neal, 19, allegedly took off on foot but was arrested a short time later.

The passenger, Brandon Lopez, 19, was arrested at the scene.

Authorities allegedly found a handgun, LSD, Xanax, cocaine and marijuana. O’Neal and Lopez were arrested on various drug and gun charges.

O’Neal was also arrested for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

IMPD said O’Neal and Lopez were not the two suspected individuals who fled from the vehicle that had Emery, Fredrick and Cagle in it.