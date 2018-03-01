Iconic Preservation Hall Jazz Band tuba stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. - The tuba used by Preservation Hall Jazz Band creative director Ben Jaffe has been stolen.

The distinctive tuba, which has the band’s name and “New Orleans” emblazoned across the bell, was stolen out of Jaffe’s car on February 24th.

“I purchased this instrument shortly after Hurricane Katrina to replace the instrument I lost in the storm,” Jaffe said.

Jaffe and the band have performed all over the world, with the signature tuba always an integral part of the show.

Jaffe is offering a reward for the tuba’s return, with no questions asked.

“I have faith and confidence in the universe the horn will resurface and find its way back home,” he said.